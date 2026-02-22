Assam Rifles DG meets Manipur CM, reviews law & order, peace initiatives

New Delhi/Imphal, Feb 23 (IANS) Assam Rifles Director General (DG), Lieutenant General Vikas Lakhera held a meeting with Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh in New Delhi and discussed the prevailing law and order situation in the state, officials said.

An official in Imphal said on Sunday that during the meeting, held at Manipur Bhawan in New Delhi, the Assam Rifles DG briefed Chief Minister Khemchand Singh on the role and activities of the country's oldest paramilitary force in Manipur.

The Assam Rifles is responsible for guarding the India–Myanmar border across four Northeastern states -- Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram and Nagaland.

Manipur shares a 398-km unfenced international border with Myanmar.

The Chief Minister lauded the Assam Rifles for its crucial role in the restoration of peace and normalcy in the state.

Besides border guarding duties, the Assam Rifles troops are also deployed to assist in maintaining the law and order in Manipur.

Meanwhile, the ongoing National Integration Tour organised by the Assam Rifles under its civic action programme for representatives of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) from Tengnoupal, Chandel and Kakching districts of Manipur, as part of its Northeast phase, reached Dimapur in Nagaland.

A Defence Spokesman said that the delegation of 23 members, accompanied by 68 officials and troops, is undertaking a 15-day journey aimed at fostering national unity, strengthening civil–military cooperation and broadening perspectives on governance and development.

On February 21, the group interacted with the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 3 Corps, Lieutenant General Abhijit S. Pendharkar, in Dimapur.

The discussions highlighted the importance of civil–military synergy and the constructive role played by CSOs in community development, conflict resolution and nation-building.

Participants were also given first-hand insights into the responsibilities of the Indian Army and the Assam Rifles in safeguarding national security and promoting peace and progress in the Northeastern region.

The interaction provided a valuable platform for open dialogue, enabling the exchange of ideas on regional issues, security dynamics and developmental initiatives.

It reinforced trust between the armed forces and civil society, underlining the shared responsibility of all stakeholders in sustaining peace and stability.

"Following the engagement, the delegation proceeded to Kohima by bus to continue the next phase of the National Integration Tour, which remains a significant initiative in strengthening people-centric engagement and harmonious relations across the region," the Spokesman added.

