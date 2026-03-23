Assam Rifles DG calls for vigil along India-Myanmar border and Kashmir Valley​

Shillong, March 23 (IANS) Director General of Assam Rifles, Lieutenant General Vikas Lakhera, on Monday stressed the critical need to safeguard the security and sanctity of the India-Myanmar Border and the Kashmir Valley. ​

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He urged the force to remain prepared for emerging security challenges and future contingencies.​

The Assam Rifles Commanders Conference was held at the headquarters of the Directorate General Assam Rifles in Laitkor, Shillong, under the chairmanship of Lieutenant General Lakhera. The event saw participation from Formation Commanders, Battalion Commanders, and staff officers from various formations.​

Lt Gen Lakhera commended personnel across all ranks for their professionalism and effective performance under demanding conditions. Deliberations during the conference focused on strengthening operational capabilities, boosting combat readiness, and enhancing overall efficiency.​

The discussions also covered a roadmap for inducting next-generation weapons and equipment, sharing best practices, and improving training and skill development initiatives.​

India shares a 1,643-km unfenced border with Myanmar across four Northeastern states, Arunachal Pradesh (520 km), Manipur (398 km), Nagaland (215 km), and Mizoram (510 km). Much of this sensitive stretch is guarded by the Assam Rifles, which is also posted in Jammu and Kashmir.​

During the conference, the Assam Rifles Rajbhasha Shield Yojana awards were presented, with 23 Assam Rifles securing first place, followed by 28 Assam Rifles and 34 Assam Rifles in second and third positions, respectively, for exemplary implementation of official language initiatives.​

The Director General appreciated the efforts of commanders in maintaining peace and stability and called for heightened vigilance amid a dynamic security environment. The conference concluded with a renewed commitment to operational excellence.​

Meanwhile, on the eve of the 191st Raising Day of the Assam Rifles, a vibrant cultural evening was held at its headquarters in Shillong. The programme was inaugurated by Meghalaya Governor C. H. Vijayashankar.​

The event showcased the rich cultural heritage of the Northeast, featuring performances by students from Delhi University, who presented traditional dances from Mizoram and Manipur. ​

The evening also included performances by the Lilikhrei Folk Group from Nagaland, the Assam Rifles Jazz Band, and an impressive Mixed Martial Arts display by the ARTC sports team.​

Students from Assam Rifles Public School also delivered a lively cultural presentation, adding to the celebratory atmosphere.​

--IANS

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