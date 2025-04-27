Assam Rifles announces training of its first woman dog handler, Riflewoman Sreelakshmi

New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI): The Indian Army's Assam Rifles on Sunday announced the successful training of its first woman dog handler, Riflewoman Sreelakshmi PV, underscoring the growing empowerment of women in defence roles.

In a post on X, Assam Rifles posted, "Assam Rifles is proud to announce a significant milestone in its history with the training of its first woman dog handler, Riflewoman Sreelakshmi PV."

"Demonstrating courage, determination, and passion, Sreelakshmi has embarked on a pioneering journey in a field traditionally dominated by men. Assam Rifles looks forward to seeing more women follow in her inspiring footsteps," it added.

Earlier in the day, in a series of intelligence-based operations, the Indian Army and Assam Rifles, in coordination with Manipur Police, CRPF, BSF, and ITBP, arrested 16 insurgent cadres and seized a large cache of weapons, explosives, and ammunition in the hill and valley districts of Manipur.

According to an official release, the operations, conducted between April 20-26, 2025, underscore the concerted efforts of security forces to disrupt insurgent activities and maintain peace in the region.

Throughout these operations, multiple joint efforts by the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, and Manipur Police led to the apprehension of 16 insurgent cadres from valley and hill-based insurgent groups, with recoveries including pistols, mobile phones, two-wheelers, and currency.

The apprehended insurgents and the recovered materials have been handed over to Manipur Police for further investigation and legal action.

As per the release, these operations highlight the unwavering commitment of the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, and Manipur Police in combating insurgent activities and ensuring peace and security in Manipur. (ANI)

