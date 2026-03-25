Assam polls: Congress candidate’s nomination rejected in Barpeta

Guwahati, March 25 (IANS) The Congress suffered a setback ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Assam after its candidate for the Barpeta constituency, Mahananda Sarkar, had his nomination paper rejected during scrutiny on Wednesday.

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According to election officials, Sarkar’s nomination was declared invalid due to discrepancies in Form A, a crucial document required for candidates nominated by recognised political parties. The rejection came after a detailed hearing conducted by the Returning Officer.

Officials stated that the inconsistencies in the submission rendered the nomination liable for cancellation under the Representation of the People Act and the Election Commission's guidelines.

“With the completion of scrutiny, the nomination of the Congress candidate from Barpeta, Mahananda Sarkar, has been rejected due to irregularities in Form A,” an official said.

The development effectively means that the Congress has lost a key electoral contest in Barpeta even before polling, dealing a blow to the party’s prospects in the constituency.

Sources indicated that the discrepancy in Form A, which certifies a candidate as the official nominee of a political party, was flagged during the verification process, prompting objections and subsequent examination by authorities.

Despite arguments presented during the hearing, the Returning Officer upheld the objections and ordered the rejection of the nomination.

The Congress has yet to issue an official statement on the matter. Party insiders, however, termed the development “unfortunate” and said they are examining legal options, including the possibility of approaching the Election Commission.

Barpeta is considered a politically significant constituency, and the rejection is expected to alter the electoral dynamics there.

With this development, the contest in Barpeta is likely to see a reshaped field, potentially benefiting rival candidates as the election approaches.

--IANS

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