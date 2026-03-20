Assam polls: CM Himanta Sarma, other leaders to file nomination papers today

Guwahati, March 20 (IANS) The nomination process for the Assam Assembly elections gathered momentum on Friday with several high-profile candidates, including Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, set to file their papers, marking the formal beginning of an intense electoral battle in the state.

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CM Sarma, who is seeking re-election from the Jalukbari constituency, is scheduled to submit his nomination at the Kamrup (Metropolitan) District Election Office.

Ahead of filing his papers, the Chief Minister will lead a roadshow from Khanapara Veterinary Field to the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Hengrabari, a stretch of nearly 5.6 km, in a show of political strength.

In a message posted on X, CM Sarma invited supporters to join the rally, saying their blessings would strengthen his journey in the upcoming polls.

Jalukbari has remained a stronghold for CM Sarma since 2001, and he is aiming for a sixth consecutive term. He had first contested the seat in 1996 but lost before registering his maiden victory in 2001.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia will file his nomination from Nazira, a seat he has represented since 2011 and which has deep political roots in his family.

Senior Congress leader Ripun Bora is also set to enter the fray from Barchalla in North Assam.

Among regional forces, Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) president Lurinjyoti Gogoi will contest from Khowang, while Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi is preparing to file his nomination from Sivasagar.

The nominations are being viewed as a crucial political milestone, with key contenders officially entering the race.

The last date for filing nominations is March 23, scrutiny will be held on March 24, and withdrawals can be made until March 26.

Polling for the 126-member Assembly will take place on April 9, with counting scheduled for May 4.

Notably, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s strategy for the Assam Assembly polls is centred on consolidating its core support base while expanding outreach across communities through a mix of welfare schemes, cultural positioning and strong leadership projection.

--IANS

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