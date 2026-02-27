Assam polls: BJP’s 10-days mass outreach programme to kick-start tomorrow

Guwahati, Feb 27 (IANS) The BJP will on Saturday kick-start Jana Ashirwad Yatra - an outreach programme aiming to connect with masses before the upcoming Assembly polls in Assam.

The 10-day yatra will end on March 9, covering several districts in the state.

The senior ministers of the state government along with top leaders of the BJP will attend this programme in different districts.

Referring to the upcoming Jana Ashirwad Yatra, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma earlier said the outreach programme is not merely aimed at highlighting the achievements of the state government, but also at connecting directly with people across the state.

"The Jana Ashirwad Yatra of BJP Assam is not just about sharing the achievements of our government, but also about seeking the blessings of the people," he said.

He added that the yatra provides an opportunity for party leaders to listen to the aspirations and concerns of citizens at the grassroots level, helping shape policies and programmes in line with public expectations.

Sarma said the BJP government's initiatives in areas such as infrastructure development, education, healthcare, employment generation and social welfare have laid a strong foundation for Assam's growth.

At the same time, he stressed that safeguarding the state's identity and demographic balance remains central to the party's vision.

The Chief Minister expressed confidence that people of Assam would continue to support the BJP, acknowledging its efforts to ensure stability, development and protection of the state’s interests.

"The trust and blessings of the people are our biggest strength. With their support, we are committed to building a secure, developed and culturally vibrant Assam," CM Sarma said.

The Jana Ashirwad Yatra is expected to cover several districts in the coming days, ahead of key political engagements in the state.

Sarma also asserted that BJP along with its allies are at a very formidable position in at least 103 Assembly seats which are going for polls in the next couple of months.

Sarma told reporters here, "The BJP, along with our alliance partners, is in a very strong position in at least 103 out of 126 Assembly seats. I cannot predict the number of seats that we will win but the opposition parties have very little presence in these seats."

