Assam polls: BJP to release candidate list after Feb 25

Guwahati, Feb 12 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will announce its list of candidates for the upcoming Assam elections after February 25, with a strong emphasis on youth leaders and women candidates, state BJP president Dilip Saikia said on Thursday.

Addressing reporters here, Saikia said the party's candidate selection process is in its final stages and that extensive consultations are being held at multiple levels of the organisation.

He indicated that the BJP is keen to provide greater representation to the younger generation while also ensuring adequate participation of women in the electoral contest.

“BJP has always believed in giving opportunities to capable young leaders who have worked for the organisation and the people. This time too, the party will field several candidates from the youth generation,” Saikia said.

He added that women candidates would also be given due importance, in line with the party’s stated commitment to women’s empowerment.

According to party sources, the BJP’s state election committee has already held several rounds of discussions, evaluating factors such as organisational work, public acceptance, performance in previous elections and feedback from grassroots workers.

The final list will be sent to the central leadership for approval before being made public.

Saikia also underlined that the BJP’s approach to ticket distribution would be inclusive and balanced, ensuring representation from different sections of society.

“Our aim is to select candidates who can effectively represent the aspirations of the people and strengthen the party’s position,” he said.

Political observers believe that the BJP’s emphasis on youth and women reflects its broader strategy to consolidate its support base and project a forward-looking image ahead of the polls.

The party is expected to field a mix of experienced leaders and fresh faces in a bid to counter the Opposition’s narrative.

The announcement of the candidate list after February 25 is likely to set the tone for the BJP’s election campaign, with the party preparing for an extensive outreach programme across the state in the coming weeks.

As the countdown to the elections gathers pace, attention remains focused on the BJP’s final list, which is expected to offer key signals about the party’s priorities and electoral strategy.

