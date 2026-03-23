Assam polls: 817 candidates in fray as nomination phase ends​

New Delhi, March 23 (IANS) Nominations for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections concluded on Monday, with a total of 1,388 nominations submitted across 126 constituencies, indicating a keen electoral contest in the state, officials said. ​

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According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), a total of 817 candidates are in the fray in Assam following the close of nominations. ​

The state is among those going to the polls in the first phase on April 9, along with Kerala and Puducherry. ​

“Assam has witnessed a substantial number of nominations, reflecting strong political participation across parties and independent candidates,” an election official said, adding that the scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on March 24. ​

Officials noted that the final list of contesting candidates will be known after the withdrawal deadline on March 26. ​

“The electoral process is progressing as per schedule, and all arrangements are in place to ensure smooth scrutiny and subsequent stages,” another official said. ​

As per ECI guidelines, all candidates are required to submit affidavits detailing criminal antecedents, assets, liabilities, educational qualifications, and social media accounts along with their nomination papers. ​

“Transparency remains a key focus. Candidates with criminal backgrounds must publicise such information in newspapers and television channels on three separate occasions during the campaign period,” an official added. ​

The relatively high number of nominations suggests multi-cornered contests in several constituencies, with major political parties and regional players gearing up for a competitive election. ​

Polling in Assam will be held on April 9, with counting of votes on May 4, as per the overall election schedule announced by the ECI. ​

With the nomination phase over, the focus now shifts to scrutiny, withdrawals, and intensified campaigning across the state, officials said.

--IANS

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