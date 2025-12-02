Assam Police received major transformation boost: CM Sarma

Guwahati, Dec 2 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said the state has witnessed a significant transformation in its policing system, shifting from a period marked by inadequate infrastructure and public hesitation to approach police stations to a new era defined by modern facilities and improved public trust.

In a post on X, Sarma said Assam’s law enforcement ecosystem had evolved rapidly over the past few years, supported by sustained government investment in modernisation and a renewed focus on citizen-friendly policing.

“From an era when police infrastructure was in shambles, and people were reluctant to visit Thanas to an era when police officials have modern infrastructure and people have a friendly police force to trust, Assam has travelled a long way in a very short time,” he wrote.

The Chief Minister highlighted that this shift is part of his government’s broader effort to strengthen internal security and make public-facing institutions more approachable and accountable.

Over the past few years, Assam has seen an expansion of technologically equipped police stations, upgraded forensic capabilities, modern vehicles, and improved housing facilities for personnel.

Government officials say these interventions have been central to reshaping public perception of the police.

Sarma’s remarks come at a time when the State government has been pushing several reforms, from digitising service delivery to enhancing the presence of women in the force. The introduction of citizen service centres, online FIR systems, and upgraded communication networks has further contributed to reducing gaps between the police and the public.

Observers note that the Chief Minister’s emphasis on improved trust reflects a significant element of the State’s governance narrative, especially as law and order have remained a major political talking point in Assam.

Official data shared in recent months indicates reductions in certain categories of crime and improved response mechanisms in urban and rural pockets.

The state government is also working on expanding training facilities and introducing specialised units to deal with emerging challenges such as cybercrime, drug trafficking, and border-related issues. With a continued focus on modernisation, Sarma said the goal is to build a policing system that is both efficient and sensitive to citizen needs.

