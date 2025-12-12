Assam Police now leads nation in scientific policing: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati, Dec 12 (IANS) Assam has positioned itself at the forefront of scientific policing in India, becoming the first state in the country to operationalise the Measurement Control Unit (MCU) for enhanced criminal tracking and forensic-led investigations.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said the initiative marks a major leap in the state’s efforts to modernise policing and strengthen justice delivery mechanisms. In a post on X, Sarma said Assam Police now “leads the nation in scientific policing”, highlighting the deployment of advanced tools for DNA, retina and biometric capture.

The new technology enables instant identification of repeat offenders across states, significantly reducing the time required for verification and expanding the scope of interstate crime detection.

A senior police official said that the MCU provides a unified platform that integrates multiple identification systems, allowing law enforcement agencies to track criminal histories with greater speed and accuracy. The system is expected to particularly aid investigations involving habitual offenders, organised crime, and cases where cross-border movement is a factor.

The Chief Minister noted that the technological upgrade reflects the government’s commitment to leveraging science for public safety. “When science strengthens the law, crime has nowhere to hide,” he posted, emphasising that the integration of scientific tools is reshaping frontline policing in Assam.

Assam Police have in recent years undertaken several capacity-building measures, including the expansion of forensic infrastructure, enhanced digital crime monitoring, and statewide training programmes to familiarise personnel with emerging technologies. The adoption of the MCU builds on these reforms and aligns with the government’s broader push to bring policing standards in line with global best practices.

Senior officials said the new system will also reduce dependency on conventional identification processes, which are often time-consuming and prone to human error. By enabling real-time data capture and verification, the MCU is expected to streamline investigations and improve conviction rates.

With this rollout, Assam becomes the first state to introduce such a comprehensive scientific identification mechanism, setting new benchmarks for technology-driven policing in the country.

