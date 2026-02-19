Assam: Opposition unity faces fresh uncertainty, regional parties hold meeting​

Guwahati, Feb 19 (IANS) The opposition unity efforts in Assam witnessed fresh uncertainty on Thursday as the two prominent regional parties, Raijor Dal and Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), held a closed-door meeting in Guwahati, keeping the Congress out of the discussions on seat-sharing arrangements ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections. ​

The meeting was attended by Raijor Dal chief and MLA Akhil Gogoi, AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi, and senior leaders from both parties. Representatives of the CPI and CPI(M) were also present, indicating an attempt by several non-Congress opposition parties to explore a broader coordination mechanism.

​Sources said the primary agenda of the meeting was seat-sharing and the future course of opposition unity following the resignation of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Bora, which has added to the prevailing uncertainty within the opposition camp.

​Addressing the media after the meeting, Akhil Gogoi issued a two-day ultimatum to the Congress, demanding clarity on seat-sharing. He said the Raijor Dal is seeking 15 Assembly constituencies as part of any alliance arrangement with the Congress.

​“If the Congress is serious about opposition unity, it must take a clear stand within the next two days. We cannot wait indefinitely,” Gogoi said.

​He further asserted that his party is fully prepared to contest the elections independently if no understanding is reached.

​“Raijor Dal is ready to fight alone in 46 constituencies if required,” he added.

​Leaders present at the meeting, however, maintained that the door for broader opposition unity has not been permanently closed. They said discussions are ongoing and further consultations may take place depending on the Congress party’s response.

​Political observers believe that the exclusion of the Congress from the meeting reflects growing distrust among opposition parties, particularly in the wake of leadership changes within the state Congress unit.

​With Assembly elections approaching and the ruling BJP already stepping up its preparations, the lack of clarity among opposition parties on seat-sharing and leadership could significantly impact their electoral prospects.

​The next few days are expected to be crucial in determining whether a united opposition front will emerge in Assam or if parties will go their separate ways in the electoral battle.

