Assam opposition leader criticises Centre’s decision to extend CAA cut-off date

Guwahati, Sep 3 (IANS) The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) has come out strongly against the Central government's decision to extend the cut-off date for granting citizenship under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) from December 31, 2014, to December 31, 2024, calling it a “conspiracy to destroy the future of the Assamese people.”

AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi, addressing the media on Wednesday, vehemently criticised the move, reminding the nation of the intense mass protests that rocked Assam in 2019.

He stated that the people of Assam had unequivocally rejected the CAA, a law they believe exacerbates the state's four-decade-long struggle with illegal immigration.

“For 43 years, Assam has borne the burden of illegal immigrants. Now, the government is adding another ten years to that timeline. This means the indigenous people will have to suffer for 53 years. This is a direct assault on our culture, our identity, and our very existence,” Gogoi asserted.

He accused the Centre of a deliberate conspiracy against the state and urged it to exempt Assam from the law's implementation.

“If the central government truly considers Assam an integral part of India, it must not enforce this amendment here,” the AJP leader stated.

Gogoi also launched a sharp critique of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, recalling that the CM had previously assured the public that the CAA deadline would not be extended.

“The Chief Minister frequently changes his statements during election campaigns to mislead people for votes. His assurances mean nothing,” Gogoi added, alleging that the people are being forced to carry a decades-long burden due to political betrayal.

However, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma sought to downplay the immediate impact of the law. He revealed that since the CAA came into force two years ago, its practical effect in Assam has been minimal.

“The CAA is now a law, but its impact in Assam has been minimal so far. In the two years since it came into effect, only 12 people have applied for citizenship, and just three have been granted it. The remaining nine applications are still under scrutiny,” Sarma said.

He highlighted the stark difference between these numbers and the initial projections that suggested 20 to 25 lakh people in the state could potentially benefit from the legislation, implying the law has not triggered the large-scale influx many had feared.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has extended the cut-off date for entry under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) to 31 December 2024, allowing members of persecuted minority communities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, including Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians, to stay in India even without valid travel documents.

--IANS

tdr/dan