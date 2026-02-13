Assam now frontrunner in forensic crime investigation, says CM Sarma

Guwahati, Feb 13 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said the state has made a significant transition from having limited forensic infrastructure to emerging as a frontrunner in crime investigation and justice delivery through the effective deployment of modern forensic capabilities.

In a post on X, CM Sarma said that for years, inadequate forensic facilities had hampered timely investigations and weakened the justice delivery mechanism in Assam. However, sustained institutional reforms and targeted investments over the past few years have helped transform the state’s forensic ecosystem, enabling law enforcement agencies to deal with crimes in a more scientific, transparent and efficient manner.

Officials said the Assam government has strengthened forensic science laboratories, expanded district-level forensic units and enhanced the availability of trained forensic experts to support police investigations.

The adoption of modern technologies such as DNA profiling, cyber forensics, ballistic analysis and digital evidence examination has significantly improved the quality of evidence presented before courts.

According to senior officials, the improved forensic framework has led to faster investigation timelines, higher conviction rates in serious crimes and reduced dependence on confessional statements. The integration of forensic evidence at early stages of investigation has also helped minimise procedural lapses and strengthen prosecution cases. The state has also focused on capacity building by providing specialised training to police officers, prosecutors and forensic personnel to ensure effective collection, preservation and presentation of scientific evidence.

Officials said inter-departmental coordination between the police, forensic laboratories and the judiciary has been enhanced to streamline case workflows.

CM Sarma said the transformation reflects Assam’s broader commitment to strengthening the rule of law and public trust in the criminal justice system.

He added that technology-driven policing and evidence-based investigations were critical to ensuring swift and fair justice.

The Chief Minister also highlighted that Assam’s progress aligns with national efforts to modernise policing and forensic infrastructure, particularly in the context of new criminal laws that emphasise the role of scientific evidence in investigations and trials.

Officials said further investments are planned to expand forensic outreach to remote and rural areas, ensuring that scientific investigation tools are available across the state.

The government has reiterated that continued upgradation of forensic capabilities will remain a key pillar of Assam’s law-and-order strategy, aimed at making the justice delivery system more robust, credible and citizen-centric.

--IANS

tdr/dpb