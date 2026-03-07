Assam: MoS Pabitra Margerita criticises Lurinjyoti Gogoi over remarks on BJP yatra

Guwahati, March 7 (IANS) Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Pabitra Margerita on Saturday launched a sharp attack on Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi and Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) president Lurinjyoti Gogoi, responding to recent remarks targeting the BJP’s ongoing outreach programmes in the state.

Speaking to reporters, Margerita issued an “open challenge” to Gaurav Gogoi, asking him to publicly state that he does not need the votes of “Miya” voters if he dares to do so.

“If Gaurav Gogoi has the courage, he should openly say that he does not need Miya's votes,” Margerita said.

The Union minister further asserted that the BJP does not require the votes of those who, according to him, are involved in encroaching upon satras and namghars in Assam.

“We do not need the votes of Miya people who encroach upon satras and namghars,” Margerita said while criticising what he described as vote bank politics. Margerita also strongly criticised AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi for his comments describing the BJP’s Jan Ashirwad Yatra as an “Abhishap Yatra” (curse march).

The Union Minister said such remarks were disrespectful towards the people of Assam.

“It is not appropriate to insult the people of Assam in this manner. The people who attend political meetings deserve respect,” he said.

According to Margerita, the BJP has never spoken disrespectfully about people attending rallies or meetings organised by other political parties.

“Even if people attend meetings organised by other parties, the BJP has never spoken ill about them. Political differences should not translate into insulting the public,” he added.

The exchange of sharp remarks comes amid intensifying political activity in Assam ahead of the upcoming elections, with parties stepping up their campaigns and public outreach programmes across the state.

The BJP has been organising its Jan Ashirwad Yatra in several parts of Assam as part of its mobilisation efforts.

--IANS

tdr/dan