Assam Minister targets Gaurav Gogoi over Pakistan visit claims

Guwahati, Feb 9 (IANS) Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika on Monday launched a sharp attack on Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi over his press conference, alleging evasion of key questions, selective media engagement and what he termed as “false statements” related to foreign travel and financial disclosures.

In a social media post, Hazarika alleged that Gogoi appeared visibly uncomfortable during the press meet, repeatedly drinking water and leaving midway while journalists were still raising questions.

Describing the episode as “The Ultimate & Real Flop Show,” the minister alleged that Gogoi permitted only pre-selected journalists to ask questions and restricted coverage to Congress-supporting media outlets.

“The manner in which senior journalists were treated today is highly condemnable. Inviting the media and then walking out without answering questions shows disrespect and fear,” Hazarika wrote, expressing what he termed as regret in his capacity as Information and Public Relations Minister.

The BJP leader further questioned Gogoi’s explanation regarding his travel to Pakistan, particularly his visit to Takshashila and Rawalpindi. Hazarika alleged that international travel to Pakistan requires city-specific visa permissions and asked how Gogoi could have travelled to Rawalpindi if it was not explicitly mentioned in the visa.

Hazarika rejected Gogoi’s statement that his wife Elizabeth Gogoi received only one month’s salary from Pakistan-based institutions. The minister alleged that Elizabeth Gogoi had received her entire remuneration from Pakistan, amounting to over Rs 80 lakh, contradicting statements made during the press conference.

“Facts do not lie, even if the truth sounds harsh,” Hazarika stated, alleging that Gogoi deliberately avoided addressing core questions raised by the media.

The Congress party is yet to issue a formal response to Hazarika’s allegations. The political war of words comes amid escalating tensions between the ruling BJP and the Opposition Congress ahead of key political developments in Assam.

