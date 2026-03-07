Assam: Mini truck collides with train in Tinsukia​

Dibrugarh, March 7 (IANS) A mini truck collided with a moving train near Laipuli in Assam’s Tinsukia district on Saturday afternoon, triggering panic in the area and causing severe damage to the vehicle, officials said. ​

The incident took place around 2 p.m. near Laipuli, close to Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya, when the mini truck reportedly attempted to cross a railway track while a train was passing through the section. ​

According to preliminary information, the train had already received the green signal from railway authorities and was moving along its designated route. However, the driver of the mini truck allegedly tried to cross the railway line despite the approaching train. ​

The vehicle was subsequently struck by the train, resulting in a loud impact that alerted people in the surrounding area. Local residents rushed to the scene soon after the accident, while railway officials and police personnel also arrived to assess the situation and initiate necessary measures. ​

The collision caused extensive damage to the mini truck, which was reportedly dragged some distance by the train due to the impact. Visuals from the scene showed the vehicle badly mangled following the crash. ​

Officials said the exact circumstances of the accident are under investigation. It is not yet clear whether the crossing had safety barriers or whether the driver ignored warning signals before attempting to cross the track. ​

According to the official, there were no casualties in the incident. Railway authorities have urged drivers and pedestrians to strictly adhere to safety rules at railway crossings and avoid attempting to cross tracks when trains are approaching. ​

Officials reiterated that negligence at railway crossings remains a major cause of accidents and appealed to the public to remain vigilant to prevent such incidents in the future.

