Assam: Mega job fair connects 700 ex-servicemen with corporate opportunities

Guwahati, Jan 30 (IANS) The Directorate General Resettlement (DGR) on Friday organised a mega Job Fair for Ex-Servicemen (ESM) at Narangi Military Station here, offering a robust platform to facilitate their smooth transition into civilian employment, officials said.

The event saw participation from over 50 leading corporate organisations, which together offered nearly 700 job vacancies across a wide range of sectors, including logistics, manufacturing, security services, administration, hospitality and technical domains.

More than 700 ex-servicemen from Assam and neighbouring states attended the fair, interacting directly with recruiters and presenting the professional skills, discipline and leadership abilities acquired during their military careers.

The Job Fair was attended by Corporate Guest of Honour Major (Retd) Rupam Talukadar, and Military Guest of Honour Lt Gen Mohit Wadhwa, Sena Medal, among others.

Addressing the gathering, both emphasised that ex-servicemen possess qualities such as integrity, adaptability and team leadership, which are highly valued in the corporate ecosystem.

Director General, Directorate General Resettlement, Maj Gen S.B.K. Singh, Sena Medal, and Chairman, Rajya Sainik Board, Brig (Retd) Polash Choudhury, Sena Medal, were also present, reaffirming the organisation’s commitment towards dignified resettlement and long-term livelihood security for veterans.

Speaking on the occasion, Maj Gen Singh said the job fair reflected DGR’s sustained efforts to bridge the gap between the vast talent pool of ex-servicemen and the evolving manpower requirements of the industry.

He expressed satisfaction over the strong response from both corporate participants and veterans, noting that such initiatives significantly enhance post-retirement career prospects for soldiers.

The event concluded on an encouraging note, with several ex-servicemen receiving on-the-spot job offers from participating companies. The successful conduct of the Job Fair marked a meaningful step towards enabling ex-servicemen to embark on stable and rewarding second careers in the civilian sector.

Senior Army officials and industry representatives emphasised the value of military experience in the corporate world, promoting meaningful employment pathways. The job fairs also featured on-the-spot job offers, enhancing immediate placement prospects.

According to a senior official, this initiative underscores the Army’s commitment to veteran resettlement and bolstering employment prospects in the Northeast.

