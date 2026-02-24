Assam making world-class sports infrastructure: CM Sarma​

Guwahati, Feb 24 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said the state government is making sustained investments in world-class sports infrastructure to nurture young talent and create an enabling ecosystem for athletes to compete at national and international levels. ​

Sharing a post on X, Sarma said that state-of-the-art sports facilities are being developed across Assam to ensure that promising sportspersons get the infrastructure and exposure they need to excel. ​

“To ensure Assam’s sporting talent gets world-class facilities, we are building state-of-the-art sports infrastructure across the state,” the Chief Minister said. ​

He announced that on Wednesday, he will dedicate the Lovlina Borgohain Sports Arena in Lakhimpur, describing it as a major step towards inspiring the next generation of champions. ​

Named after Olympic bronze medallist and world boxing champion Lovlina Borgohain, the arena is expected to serve as a hub for training, grassroots development, and talent identification in Upper Assam. ​

Sarma said the government’s sports policy focuses on decentralising infrastructure so that athletes from rural and semi-urban areas do not have to migrate to major cities to access quality training facilities. ​

He added that modern stadiums, indoor halls, synthetic tracks, and academies are being developed in multiple districts to promote a sporting culture at the grassroots level. ​

The Chief Minister noted that investment in sports infrastructure has been complemented by enhanced support systems, including coaching, scholarships, financial assistance, and international exposure for athletes. ​

According to him, the state has prioritised disciplines in which Assamese sportspersons have shown exceptional potential, such as boxing, football, athletics, and archery. ​

Sarma said that facilities named after sporting icons serve not only as training centres but also as symbols of aspiration for young athletes. ​

“When children train in arenas named after champions from Assam, it reinforces the belief that they too can achieve global success,” he said. ​

He added that the Lovlina Borgohain Sports Arena will play a crucial role in identifying and nurturing talent from Lakhimpur and neighbouring districts, strengthening Assam’s contribution to India’s sporting achievements. ​

Reiterating the government’s commitment, Sarma said sports development is being viewed as an investment in youth empowerment, health, and national pride, adding that Assam is steadily emerging as a key sporting hub in the Northeast.

​--IANS

tdr/dan