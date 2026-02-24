Assam making world-class sports infrastructure: CM Sarma​

Guwahati, Feb 24 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said the state government is making sustained investments in world-class sports infrastructure to nurture young talent and create an enabling ecosystem for athletes to compete at national and international levels.
Sharing a post on X, Sarma said that state-of-the-art sports facilities are being developed across Assam to ensure that promising sportspersons get the infrastructure and exposure they need to excel.
“To ensure Assam’s sporting talent gets world-class facilities, we are building state-of-the-art sports infrastructure across the state,” the Chief Minister said.
He announced that on Wednesday, he will dedicate the Lovlina Borgohain Sports Arena in Lakhimpur, describing it as a major step towards inspiring the next generation of champions.
Named after Olympic bronze medallist and world boxing champion Lovlina Borgohain, the arena is expected to serve as a hub for training, grassroots development, and talent identification in Upper Assam.
Sarma said the government’s sports policy focuses on decentralising infrastructure so that athletes from rural and semi-urban areas do not have to migrate to major cities to access quality training facilities.
He added that modern stadiums, indoor halls, synthetic tracks, and academies are being developed in multiple districts to promote a sporting culture at the grassroots level.
The Chief Minister noted that investment in sports infrastructure has been complemented by enhanced support systems, including coaching, scholarships, financial assistance, and international exposure for athletes.
According to him, the state has prioritised disciplines in which Assamese sportspersons have shown exceptional potential, such as boxing, football, athletics, and archery.
Sarma said that facilities named after sporting icons serve not only as training centres but also as symbols of aspiration for young athletes.
“When children train in arenas named after champions from Assam, it reinforces the belief that they too can achieve global success,” he said.
He added that the Lovlina Borgohain Sports Arena will play a crucial role in identifying and nurturing talent from Lakhimpur and neighbouring districts, strengthening Assam’s contribution to India’s sporting achievements.
Reiterating the government’s commitment, Sarma said sports development is being viewed as an investment in youth empowerment, health, and national pride, adding that Assam is steadily emerging as a key sporting hub in the Northeast.
