Assam: Indian Army neutralises World War II-era bombs

Guwahati, March 31 (IANS) The Indian Army successfully neutralised World War II-era unexploded bombs in Assam’s Tinsukia district, averting a potential threat to civilian lives, officials said on Tuesday.

Read More

According to officials, the unexploded ordnance, comprising a General Purpose bomb and an incendiary bomb, was discovered at Ledo’s Burma Camp area in Lekhapani after a civilian unearthed the munitions while digging a pit. The presence of the explosives posed a serious risk to life and property in the densely inhabited area.

Acting swiftly on inputs from the civil administration, the Indian Army’s Red Shield Division mobilised a specialised Bomb Disposal Team to the site on Tuesday. Upon arrival, the team immediately evacuated civilians from the vicinity and established a secure perimeter, ensuring strict adherence to standard safety protocols.

“The situation was handled with utmost urgency and care. All necessary precautions were taken to prevent any untoward incident,” an official said.

The unexploded bombs were carefully secured and later transported to a designated safe location away from residential areas.

Officials said the munitions were then neutralised through a controlled operation, eliminating the threat without causing any collateral damage.

“The operation was conducted in a highly professional manner, ensuring the complete safety of civilians and the surrounding environment,” another official added.

Such unexploded ordnance from World War II occasionally surfaces in parts of Upper Assam, particularly in areas like Ledo and Lekhapani, which were historically significant during the war due to military activities and supply routes.

Officials noted that the prompt response and coordinated effort by the Army helped avert what could have been a major disaster. The safe disposal of the explosives has brought relief and reassurance to local residents.

The incident once again highlights the Indian Army’s preparedness and commitment to safeguarding civilian lives while maintaining peace, security and stability in the region, officials said.

--IANS

tdr/uk