Assam: Heavyweights, shifting demographics mark high‑stakes seats in polls​

Guwahati, March 15 (IANS) Several politically significant constituencies across Assam are expected to play a crucial role in shaping the narrative of the Assembly elections scheduled for April 9, with prominent leaders contesting and evolving demographic patterns influencing electoral dynamics.​

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The state’s 126 Assembly constituencies are spread across four broad regions: the Brahmaputra Valley, Barak Valley, the hill districts, and the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR). Voting behaviour is expected to differ across these regions, with Assamese voters, minority communities including Bengali‑speaking and Assamese Muslims, tea-tribe populations, and indigenous tribal groups emerging as decisive factors in many constituencies.​

One of the most high‑profile seats is Jalukbari, currently represented by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. A dominant political figure in the constituency, Sarma has won the seat five times in a row and secured a record victory margin of more than 1 lakh votes in 2021. He is expected to seek a sixth straight term from the constituency.​

In Upper Assam, Jorhat is likely to witness a keen contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Indian National Congress. Congress state president Gaurav Gogoi is set to make his Assembly election debut from the seat, which was previously represented multiple times by veteran leader Hitendra Nath Goswami, first as an AGP legislator and later as a BJP MLA.​

Nazira, known for its association with Assam’s oil industry and tea gardens, has long been linked with the political legacy of former Chief Minister Hiteswar Saikia. The constituency is currently represented by Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia, who will attempt to retain the seat for a fourth consecutive term.​

Another closely watched seat is Golaghat, represented by Assam’s Finance Minister Ajanta Neog. A five‑time legislator since 2001, Neog switched from Congress to the BJP in 2020 and successfully retained the constituency in the 2021 Assembly polls.​

Duliajan, a constituency influenced by the oil and tea industries, has been associated with several BJP leaders in recent years. Former MLA Rameswar Teli represented the seat before moving to the Rajya Sabha and later serving as a Union minister. The constituency was subsequently held by Terash Gowala, who was also elected to the Rajya Sabha.​

In the Bodoland region, Panery is another important constituency, represented by former Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary. Daimary earlier won the seat as a candidate of the Bodoland Peoples’ Front before later joining the BJP.​

Kokrajhar, a newly created Assembly seat following the 2023 delimitation exercise, is also expected to attract attention in the BTR region. While the Bodoland Peoples’ Front is considered to have a traditional support base here, its NDA ally, the United Peoples’ Party Liberal, may also contest the seat.​

Barpeta, which has undergone notable demographic changes after the delimitation process, is currently represented by Congress MLA Abdur Rahim Ahmed. However, the Congress has fielded Mahananda Sarkar as its candidate for the upcoming polls.​

In the Barak Valley, Silchar remains a politically significant constituency. Once a stronghold of the Congress, represented by the late Santosh Mohan Dev and later by his family members, the seat has been held by the BJP since 2016.​

Samaguri is another closely watched seat. The constituency was long represented by Dhubri Lok Sabha MP Rakibul Hussain, who served five terms as MLA before moving to Parliament. The BJP captured the seat in a by‑election after defeating his son Tanzil Hussain, who has again been fielded by the Congress in the upcoming polls.​

Barchalla, on the northern bank of the Brahmaputra, will see BJP MLA Ganesh Kumar Limbu facing a challenge from former Congress Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora.​

Dispur, one of the most prestigious constituencies covering parts of Guwahati and its suburbs, is currently represented by the BJP’s Atul Bora. The Congress has fielded Mahila Congress president Mira Borthakur, who had joined the party after leaving the BJP during the anti‑CAA protests.​

With several heavyweight leaders in the fray and changing electoral equations across regions, these constituencies are expected to play a significant role in determining the outcome of the upcoming Assam Assembly elections.​

--IANS

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