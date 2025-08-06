Assam govt to launch portal for indigenous citizens seeking arms licenses

Guwahati, Aug 6 (IANS) In a significant move aimed at safeguarding indigenous communities in sensitive and remote regions, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday announced the launch of a dedicated portal to apply for arms licenses.

The new initiative, he said, is a "special scheme" targeted at ensuring the safety of original inhabitants and indigenous Indian citizens of Assam who perceive a genuine threat to their lives.

"The Assam government are committed to the safety of indigenous people. A dedicated portal is coming up where indigenous citizens living in vulnerable areas can apply for arms licenses. After a thorough, multi-layered scrutiny, licenses will be granted to eligible individuals," the Chief Minister stated.

According to officials, the scheme is designed exclusively for indigenous people residing in areas categorised as "vulnerable" or "remote" by the district administration or assessed as such by designated security agencies.

Applicants must demonstrate a credible threat to life or personal safety as part of the eligibility criteria. The arms license issuance process will involve a stringent security assessment, detailed verification, and vetting by law enforcement and authorised security agencies.

The process will also ensure full compliance with existing arms laws. Notably, the licenses granted under this scheme will be non-transferable and subject to periodic review.

Government officials emphasised that monitoring and regular reporting will be integral to the implementation of the scheme.

The goal is to prevent misuse while empowering indigenous communities to defend themselves if needed, particularly in regions with a history of ethnic or communal tensions.

While some observers have welcomed the move as a step toward bolstering community-level security, others caution that the government must ensure that the arms are not misused or politically weaponised.

With the scheme expected to roll out soon via the new online portal, authorities hope it will bring a sense of security to vulnerable populations without disturbing the region's peace and social fabric.

