Assam govt pursuing zero tolerance policy against illegal encroachment: CM Sarma

Guwahati, Feb 13 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday asserted that the state government is pursuing a strict “zero tolerance” policy against illegal encroachment, stating that eviction drives are not only aimed at reclaiming government and forest land but also at dismantling networks of crime that had flourished under previous regimes.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister said that for a long period, illegal encroachers operated with complete immunity, converting protected forest areas into hubs of unlawful activities.

He maintained that such encroachments had posed a serious threat to Assam’s environmental security, law and order, and overall development.

“For long, illegal encroachers operated with immunity, turning forests into a den for illegal activities. But our government has a zero tolerance policy towards encroachers,” Sarma said in his post, underlining that the present administration is determined to reverse years of neglect and inaction.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the eviction drives being carried out across several districts are part of a larger strategy to ensure a “Surakshit Assam” (Safe Assam).

According to him, reclaiming encroached land is also crucial for protecting forests, preserving biodiversity, and restoring ecological balance in the state.

He further stated that the government is not limiting its actions to eviction alone.

“Not only are we evicting them, but we are finishing off avenues of crime,” Sarma said, adding that illegal settlements had often been linked to organised crime, smuggling, and other unlawful activities that undermined public safety.

Over the past few months, the Assam government has intensified eviction operations in forest reserves and government land, reclaiming hundreds of hectares.

The drives, though politically contentious, have been defended by the state government as necessary for enforcing the rule of law and ensuring equitable use of public resources.

Officials have reiterated that all actions are being carried out in accordance with legal procedures, with prior notices issued to encroachers. The government has also maintained that genuine indigenous landless families will be rehabilitated through lawful means.

The Chief Minister concluded by reaffirming his government’s commitment to strong governance, environmental protection, and public safety, asserting that Assam is moving decisively towards a future marked by lawfulness, security, and sustainable development.

--IANS

tdr/dan