Assam govt promoting skill development in Bodoland: CM Sarma

Guwahati, Sep 17 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday highlighted the state government’s initiatives to promote skill development and livelihood generation in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), underscoring that the ongoing programmes are aimed at empowering youth and transforming the local economy.

Sharing details on X, CM Sarma said the state has launched 15 new trades across 22 upgraded units, giving a fresh push to training standards in the region.

Over the last four years, 20,097 youth have been trained across diverse sectors, against a target of 50,000.

“Bodoland is accelerating trade, with training and transformation,” the Chief Minister wrote, noting that the government has also certified 4,680 candidates under Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) in key roles such as electrician, plumber, mason and farmer.

He added that 1,723 individuals have undergone training in piggery, goat and sheep farming, and fish seed cultivation across five districts of the BTR.

Further, more than 1,800 youth have benefitted from placement-linked training in tailoring, floriculture and food services, while 75 candidates have been skilled in heavy vehicle and JCB driving and mechanical operations.

Political observers view Sarma’s renewed focus on Bodoland through the prism of the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections, that is scheduled to take place on September 22.

The BJP, which shares power in the BTC with its regional ally United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), is keen to consolidate its position in the autonomous region, where issues of employment and economic self-reliance remain politically sensitive.

During his recent interactions, Sarma has repeatedly underlined that the BJP-led government is committed to ensuring “peace with progress” in Bodoland.

“The youth of Bodoland are not just beneficiaries of government schemes, they are partners in building a new future. By equipping them with modern skills, we are opening pathways for prosperity and stability,” he said.

With the BTC polls inching closer, Sarma’s messaging blends development statistics with political signalling, projecting the BJP’s governance model as one that can deliver both stability and opportunity in a region long marred by ethnic unrest and economic underdevelopment.

