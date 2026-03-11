Assam govt focuses on improving infrastructure: CM Sarma

Guwahati, March 11 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said the state government has been taking steps to strengthen road infrastructure and improve street lighting across Assam, with a focus on enhancing public safety and urban aesthetics.

In a post on social media platform X, Sarma highlighted development efforts in Margherita, located in Tinsukia district and regarded as one of the easternmost regions of the state.

"This is Margherita, one of the easternmost regions of Assam," the Chief Minister wrote, sharing visuals of the illuminated roads in the town.

Sarma said the government has been working not only on improving road connectivity but also on installing street lights to make public spaces safer and more accessible, particularly during night hours.

"Apart from strengthening road infrastructure, we have taken steps to illuminate streets in Assam to provide security to the people, especially women, and add to the aesthetic appeal of our roads," he said.

According to the Chief Minister, the installation of modern street lighting systems is part of the state government's broader efforts to upgrade infrastructure in towns and semi-urban areas.

Officials said several districts have been witnessing improvements in road conditions and urban infrastructure under various state and centrally-sponsored development initiatives.

The government has been focusing on expanding road networks, upgrading existing roads and introducing better lighting systems to ensure safer travel for residents and commuters.

Sarma has repeatedly emphasised that improving infrastructure in remote and border regions is a key priority of the state government.

Areas such as Margherita, which are located in the easternmost parts of Assam near the Arunachal Pradesh border, are being included in development projects aimed at boosting connectivity and improving the quality of life for residents.

Officials noted that improved street lighting not only enhances security but also supports economic activity by making markets and public spaces more accessible after sunset.

The state government has also been encouraging urban local bodies to adopt modern lighting systems as part of broader urban development and beautification initiatives across Assam.

