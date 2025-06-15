Assam govt committed to development of tribal people: CM Sarma

Guwahati, June 16 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that the state government is committed to the welfare of all tribal people ensuring their development by preserving their heritage and upholding their constitutional safeguards.

Highlighting the key objective of the Dharti Aba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DAJGUA) initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister said on Sunday that DAJGUA aims to address critical gaps in social infrastructure, healthcare, education and livelihoods through 25 targeted interventions by the line ministries.

Chef Minister Sarma launched the Dharti Aba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan at a programme held at Dibrugarh earlier in the day.

By fostering convergence and expanding outreach, the initiative is committed to ensuring holistic development of tribal communities, the Chief Minister added.

CM Sarma also said that the main objectives of this scheme is to bridge major gaps in social development, to ensure access to quality education, and healthcare.

To achieve these goals, activities under the mission will be implemented until June 30, he added.

From this year, therefore, a special initiative -- 'Dharti Aaba Abhiyan' will be launched, which will cover six thousand tribal villages in the state with development programmes continuing in each village over the next five years, the Chief Minister said.

Under this mission AADHAR card, ration card, Ayushman Bharat Card, caste certificate, domicile certificate, Kisan Credit card, PM Kisan Scheme, Jan Dhan Account, PM Jivan Jyoti Bima Yojana etc., will be included and accordingly service will be given, he added.

He also said that the mission will lay special emphasis on tribal majority and aspirational blocks.

The CM added that special care will be taken with the help of the government departments to ensure that no deserving tribal individual is left out from the benefits of the government schemes.

He also said that the tribal people have rights over the resources of the country and the Prime Minister wanted to ensure that the tribal people can enjoy their rights fully.

The Chief Minister also added that for the development of the tribal people, several development councils have been constituted.

These councils can take the key role in implementing several programmes under the mission.

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, Guardian Minister Dibrugarh district Jogen Mohan, Power Minister Prasanta Phukan, MLAs Vinod Hazarika, Taranga Gogoi, chief executive members of several autonomous councils, Tribal Affairs Principal Secretary Mukesh Chandra Sahu and other dignitaries were present at the event.

