Assam Governor attends 10th Prof Sarat Mahanta Memorial Lecture

Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 2 (ANI): Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya attended the 10th Prof Sarat Mahanta Memorial Lecture held at Royal Global University, Guwahati on Thursday.

The Assam Governor paid tribute to the rich legacy of Prof Sarat Mahanta.



The Governor remarked that Prof Mahanta was an intellectual whose works spanned philosophy, history, and social activism. His steadfast dedication to the cause of human rights earned him immense reverence from peers and students.

Governor Acharya lauded the initiative of the foundation in commemorating Prof Mahanta's contributions through this memorial lecture series, noting that it serves as a meaningful tribute to his lasting impact on the academic and social spheres.

Acharya stated that a platform like the Dr Sarat Mahanta Foundation plays a vital role in encouraging innovative and transformative discourse on the historical, socio-cultural, economic, and political dimensions of Northeast India. Prof Mahanta underscored the importance of preserving the roots and taking pride in India's rich civilizational heritage.

Renowned author, poet, lyricist and motivational speaker, Akshat Gupta delivered the keynote lecture at the event.

Assam DGP Harmeet Singh, Social worker Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, and other dignitaries were present on this occasion. (ANI)

