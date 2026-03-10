Assam gets major Science City near Guwahati; CM invites students to explore facility

Guwahati, March 10 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that Assam has developed a major Science City near Guwahati, claiming that the facility is larger than the one in Science City Kolkata.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister said the new science city has been constructed at Sonapur, on the outskirts of Guwahati, over more than 250 bighas of land at an estimated cost of around Rs 300 crore.

According to Sarma, the facility has been designed as an interactive centre to promote scientific learning and curiosity among students and the general public. He said the complex currently features two major attractions, ‘Eureka’ and ‘Space Odyssey’, which offer various interactive exhibits aimed at engaging people of different age groups.

The Chief Minister further announced that two more sections, ‘Science Innovation’ and ‘Science Park’, will soon be added to the facility to expand its learning and recreational offerings.

Sarma also said that a special virtual reality exhibition has been developed at the Science City showcasing the historic battle in which Ahom general Lachit Borphukan defeated the Mughal forces. The exhibition has been designed to give visitors an immersive experience of the historic conflict.

Explaining the idea behind the project, the Chief Minister noted that although the state government has established several educational institutions for science studies in recent years, student interest and participation in science education have not been as encouraging as expected.

He said the Science City has been created to make science education more engaging and accessible for students through interactive and modern learning experiences. Sarma urged students and young people to visit the facility and explore its unique exhibitions, saying that such initiatives would help cultivate curiosity and interest in scientific learning among the younger generation.

The Science City is expected to emerge as a major educational and tourism attraction in the Guwahati region while also strengthening the state’s efforts to promote science education.

