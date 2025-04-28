Assam folkorist-poet Anil Boro presented Padma Shri for his contribution to Bodo literature

New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): Professor Anil Kumar Boro, a Bodo poet and folklorist who is currently serving as the Head of the Department of Folklore Research at Gauhati University, has been conferred with Padma Shri at a ceremony in Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The country's fourth-highest civilian award has been presented to him by President Droupadi Murmu.

Anil Kumar Boro has contributed to bringing Bodo literature's folk tales to the global platform. He has authored and released more than 30 books so far, spanning multiple literary genres, including poetry, literary criticism, novels, children's literature, travelogues, and folklore studies.

His landmark books, such as Folk Literature of the Bodos: An Introduction, A History of Bodo Literature, The Flute and the Harp, and Delphini Onthai Mwdai Arw Guhun Crubun Khonthai, have been instrumental in shaping modern Bodo literary discourse.

His translated works from other languages have introduced world literature to Bodo readers, bridging cultural and literary gaps. As an editor, he has played a crucial role in curating significant literary anthologies and journals, including The Bodo Quarterly, Journal of Folklorists and Thunslai, an online journal of translation.

Besides being a poet and folklorist, Anil Kumar Boro is an eminent translator, academician and literary critic, who has made significant contributions to the growth and development of Bodo literature.

Born on December 9, 1961, in Kahitama near Manas National Park, Assam, Boro completed his Master's degree from the Department of English, Gauhati University, and later earned his Ph.D. from the Folklore Research Department. He is a resident of Guwahati. Anil Kumar Boro and his wife Anjali Boro have two daughters -- Mridusmita Boro and Kaveri Boro.



He began his academic career as a Lecturer in English at Dimoria College in 1988 before joining the Folklore Research Department at Gauhati University in 2000.

Beyond his literary contributions, Prof. Boro has worked extensively for die promotion of mother tongue education and the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in Bodoland.

He has actively contributed to literary organizations, including the Bodo Sahitya Sabha and has been instrumental in organizing the Kokrajhar Literary Festival since 2021.

His participation in national and international conferences has helped bring Bodo literature and folklore to global platforms, representing India in academic and literary forums across Greece, Italy, Lithuania, Denmark and China. He has participated in various national/international programmes and conferences.

For his contributions to Bodo literature and folklore, Prof. Boro has been honoured with the prestigious Sahitya Akademi Award (2012), the Rangsar Literary Award, and the Sahitya Sadhana Botha (2024).

Bodo is listed in Schedule VIII of the Constitution and is also recognised as the Associate Official Language of Assam and medium of instruction up to Class XII.

Padma Awards:

Padma Awards--one of the country's highest civilian Awards--are conferred in three categories: Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri.

The awards are given in various disciplines/ fields of activity, such as art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc.

'Padma Vibhushan' is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; 'Padma Bhushan' is for distinguished service of high order, and 'Padma Shri' is for distinguished service in any field. The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.

The President of India confers these Awards at ceremonial functions, which are held at Rashtrapati Bhavan usually around March or April every year.

For the year 2025, the President has approved the conferment of 139 Padma Awards, including a duo case (in a duo case, the Award is counted as one). The list comprises 7 Padma Vibhushan, 19 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri Awards. 23 of the awardees are women, and the list includes 10 persons from the Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI category, and 13 Posthumous awardees. (ANI)

