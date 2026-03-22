Assam firmly behind BJP, Opposition alliance rejected: MoS Pabitra Margherita

Guwahati, March 22 (IANS) Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the emerging Opposition alliance in Assam, asserting that the people of the state have consistently rejected any understanding among leaders like Gaurav Gogoi, Akhil Gogoi and Lurinjyoti Gogoi.

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Speaking to reporters here, Margherita alleged that such alliances are driven by personal interests rather than public welfare. “The people of Assam have always rejected the coming together of Gaurav Gogoi, Akhil Gogoi and Lurinjyoti Gogoi. Their association does not inspire confidence among voters,” he said.

Notably, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi has forged an alliance with regional parties -- Raijor Dal led by Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi and Assam Jatiya Parishad led by Lurinjyoti Gogoi.

In a veiled jibe, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader also took a swipe at the Opposition leaders’ meetings, claiming that they are limited in outreach and disconnected from grassroots realities.

“They seem to recognise only one place for their discussions, and that is a hotel. This reflects how detached they are from the common people,” Pabitra Margherita said.

Highlighting the BJP’s position in the state, he said that the people of Assam are firmly backing the ruling party and its development agenda.

“The people are now with the BJP and have faith in its leadership and governance,” he added.

Pabitra Margherita further alleged that the Congress is attempting to return to power with the intention of reviving corrupt practices.

“The people of Assam will not allow the Congress to turn the state into a marketplace for jobs. Such politics has been rejected by the electorate,” he said.

The remarks come amid intensifying political activity in Assam ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, with Opposition parties exploring alliances to take on the BJP.

--IANS

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