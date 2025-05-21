Assam: Dibrugarh set for major transformation with Rs 493 crore boost

Guwahati, May 21 (IANS) Dibrugarh, recently designated as Assam’s second capital, is on the brink of a sweeping transformation as Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday unveiled two flagship infrastructure projects worth Rs 493 crore.

The plans include a state-of-the-art Assembly campus and what will become Assam’s largest stadium, signalling a strategic push to elevate Dibrugarh as a key political and cultural centre in Upper Assam.

Addressing the media after a Cabinet meeting in Dergaon, Sarma announced that Rs 284 crore has been sanctioned for the construction of a new Assembly complex.

“The campus will comprise a modern Assembly building, MLA hostels, and a 1,000-seat auditorium,” he said.

In a further boost to the district’s profile, the Chief Minister revealed plans to redevelop the existing Khanikar Stadium into a 35,000-seat venue, overtaking Guwahati’s Sarusajai Stadium by 10,000 seats.

The revamp will be backed by a Rs 209 crore investment.

“We’ve decided to convert Khanikar Stadium into Assam’s largest. It will not only host major sports tournaments but also large-scale concerts, positioning Dibrugarh as a hub for sports and entertainment,” Sarma said.

The announcements come in tandem with the state cabinet’s approval of a new Concert Economy Policy aimed at tapping into high-revenue cultural tourism.

Dibrugarh, along with Guwahati and Jorhat, has been selected as one of three cities to host national and international music acts under the initiative.

Highlighting the economic potential, Sarma pointed to a recent concert in Gujarat that reportedly generated nearly Rs 600 crore.

“We are looking to compete with Meghalaya and present Dibrugarh as a viable venue for top-tier global performances,” he added.

As a preview of Assam’s entry into the global concert circuit, Sarma confirmed that Grammy-nominated American artist Post Malone will perform in Guwahati on December 8, one of the state’s first major international shows under the new cultural push.

