Assam deprived of due share development during Congress regime: CM Sarma

Guwahati, March 9 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that the state is now receiving priority in development projects and that major infrastructure initiatives are being completed in record time under the “double-engine” government.

In a post on social media platform X, Sarma alleged that Assam did not receive its due share of development projects during tenure of Congress-led governments and that many projects sanctioned earlier faced significant delays.

“During the Cong era, Assam never got its due share in development projects and whatever projects we got were delayed,” the Chief Minister wrote.

He further said that the situation has changed under the double-engine government, referring to the same party being in power both at the Centre and in the state.

“Under the Double Engine Govt, not only is Assam prioritised, it’s getting projects delivered in record time,” Sarma said. Highlighting the healthcare sector, the Chief Minister cited the establishment of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences Guwahati as a major example of rapid project execution in the state.

According to Sarma, the premier healthcare institute reflects the Centre’s commitment to strengthening medical infrastructure in Assam and improving access to advanced healthcare facilities in the region.

The AIIMS in Guwahati was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in April 2023 and has since begun offering a range of specialised medical services. The Chief Minister has frequently highlighted the role of coordinated efforts between the state government and the Centre in accelerating development across sectors such as healthcare, infrastructure, connectivity and education.

Officials have also stated that several other projects in Assam are currently progressing at a faster pace due to enhanced central support and improved implementation mechanisms. Sarma’s remarks come amid continuing political exchanges between the ruling alliance and opposition parties over the pace and distribution of development initiatives in the state.

