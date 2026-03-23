Assam declares April 9 as public holiday for Assembly polls

Guwahati, March 23 (IANS) The Assam government on Monday declared April 9, 2026 (Thursday), as a public holiday across the state in view of the upcoming Assam Assembly polls.

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According to an official notification issued by the General Administration Department, the holiday has been declared under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, to facilitate smooth conduct of polling. The decision has been taken in pursuance of instructions received from the Election Commission of India and the Chief Electoral Officer, Assam.

The notification stated that all government and non-government offices, including Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRI), urban local bodies, educational institutions, and business and commercial establishments, will remain closed on April 9.

Banks, tea gardens, industries and other establishments across the state will also observe the holiday on the polling day.

The order was issued following a communication from the Election Commission of India dated March 16, 2026, and a subsequent letter from the Chief Electoral Officer, Assam, dated March 17, 2026.

The government said the measure is aimed at ensuring maximum voter participation by allowing citizens to exercise their franchise without any hindrance.

Officials said necessary instructions have been circulated to all concerned departments and authorities to ensure compliance with the notification.

The declaration of a public holiday on polling day is a standard practice aimed at encouraging higher voter turnout and facilitating smooth electoral processes.

The Assam Assembly elections are expected to witness a keen political contest, with major parties intensifying their campaign efforts across the state.

The Assembly poll across 126 constituencies in Assam will be held in a single phase this time. The counting of votes will take place on May 4.

The notification was issued with the approval of the Governor of Assam, officials said.

--IANS

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