Assam Congress lodges FIR against BJP leaders over violence

Guwahati, Sep 1 (IANS) The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Monday lodged an FIR against several senior leaders and workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging vandalism and intimidation during a violent incident at Rajiv Bhawan, the state Congress headquarters, on August 31.

The complaint, filed at Bhangagarh police station by APCC general secretary (administration) Pradyut Kr. Bhuyan accused BJP workers of creating chaos under the pretext of gheraoing the party office.

According to the FIR, the group vandalised banners and posters, tried to storm the premises and intimidated Congress workers, including women.

The FIR named several senior BJP leaders, including Assam BJP vice president Ratna Singh, Pradesh media convenor Rupam Goswami, vice president Juri Sharma Bordoloi, spokesperson Rajiv Sharma, Gunjan Barman, Guwahati City District BJYM president Niharendra Sarma, GMDA member Purabi Roy and Siddhanku Ankur Barua, among others, as active participants in the attack. It also referred to other unidentified BJP workers present at the scene.

The Congress alleged that the group assembled unlawfully around 2 p.m. outside Rajiv Bhawan before attempting to barge in.

In the process, multiple offences under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 were committed, including unlawful assembly, rioting, criminal trespass, mischief, criminal intimidation and obstruction of public authority.

Significantly, the FIR stated that Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Mrinal Deka, who was present in uniform to maintain law and order, was assaulted during the incident. Black ink was allegedly thrown on his face and uniform, obstructing his duties and creating a threat to public authority.

The APCC has demanded immediate registration of the FIR, arrest of the accused and protection for witnesses.

It has also urged the police to review CCTV footage and other video evidence to ensure a thorough investigation.

Party leaders termed the attack “a planned attempt by the BJP to intimidate the opposition in Assam” and warned that such incidents strike at the roots of democracy.

The police are yet to make any arrests in connection with the case.

