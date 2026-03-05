Assam CM welcomes record-low green hydrogen price discovered in NRL tender

Guwahati, March 5 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday welcomed the discovery of India’s lowest-ever price for green hydrogen in a tender floated for supply to Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL), calling it a major step towards strengthening the country’s clean energy transition.

Read More

Reacting to a post by former CEO of Niti Aayog, Amitabh Kant on X, Chief Minister Sarma said the milestone demonstrates the rapid progress India is making in scaling up green hydrogen production and reducing costs.

Earlier in the day, Kant announced that India has recorded a historic low discovered price of Rs 279 (about $3.08) per kilogram of green hydrogen in a tender for the supply of 10,000 tonnes annually to the Numaligarh refinery in Assam.

He noted that the development was made possible due to strong government incentives and falling renewable energy costs.

Responding to the development, Chief Minister Sarma said that Assam hosting the project reflects the state’s growing role in India’s clean energy ecosystem and industrial transformation.

He added that the development would help position Assam as a key hub for next-generation energy technologies.

The Assam Chief Minister also noted that the falling cost of green hydrogen is an encouraging sign for India’s long-term ambition to make the fuel affordable and commercially viable.

He said such breakthroughs will accelerate the country’s transition to sustainable energy while reducing dependence on fossil fuels.

According to Kant, India’s target of producing green hydrogen at around $2 per kilogram now appears increasingly achievable, given the pace of innovation and supportive policy measures.

Green hydrogen is produced using renewable electricity to split water into hydrogen and oxygen, making it a carbon-free alternative to conventional hydrogen derived from fossil fuels.

The tender for supply to Numaligarh Refinery is seen as an important step in advancing India’s broader clean energy and decarbonisation goals.

--IANS

tdr/pgh