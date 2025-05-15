Assam CM takes stock of upcoming thermal power plant

Guwahati, May 15 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accompanied by Power Minister Prasanta Phukan, on Thursday visited the proposed site for a thermal power plant at Chirakuta Charuwa Bakra in Bilasipara Co-District of Dhubri district.

Located approximately eight kilometres from Bilasipara railway station, the project site spans a vast area of 3,300 bighas, 2 kathas and 15 lechas.

During the visit, the Chief Minister, along with the Power Minister, Dhubri District Commissioner Dibakar Nath and senior officials conducted an inspection to assess the site’s feasibility for the project.

Sarma directed the District Commissioner to initiate necessary developmental activities to prepare the site for the implementation of the project. He also reviewed pending infrastructural requirements, such as the construction of approach roads and other essential facilities to facilitate the setup of the power plant.

Addressing concerns related to land acquisition, the Chief Minister assured that if any families require relocation due to the project, the government will provide them with suitable alternative land for rehabilitation.

The Assam government has set an ambitious target of achieving energy self-sufficiency, aiming for a thermal power generation capacity of 5,000 MW by 2035.

In line with this vision, the state has introduced the Assam Thermal Power Generation Product Promotion Policy 2025, which has already attracted investment proposals worth Rs 77.3 billion.

The Assam Power Distribution Company Ltd. will serve as the nodal agency for the implementation of the policy, with a single-window clearance system in place to fast-track approvals and project execution.

The Chief Minister also visited the sites earmarked for the proposed medical college and hospital, as well as the Energy Park, in Goalpara district.

At Bhandara village, under the Balijana Revenue Circle, he reviewed the site identified for the medical college and engaged in discussions with senior officials regarding a range of relevant issues, placing particular emphasis on ensuring efficient connectivity from the National Highway.

He directed the relevant authorities to undertake the development of the medical college and hospital, announced in the state budget, in a systematic and planned manner.

While addressing the media during the visit, Sarma affirmed that the state government intends to commence construction of the Goalpara Medical College and Hospital within the current financial year.

He further observed that, in line with the government’s broader initiative to establish a medical college in each district, steps are being taken to ensure that the people of Goalpara have access to modern healthcare services in their own district.

--IANS

tdr/dan