Assam CM supports 130th Constitution Amendment Bill, calls it a step to 'restore faith in governance'

Guwahati, Aug 21 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Thursday, strongly backed the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025, calling it a "historic and transparent reform" aimed at restoring public trust in governance.

The Bill, tabled in Parliament this week, mandates that if a sitting Prime Minister, Chief Minister or Minister is arrested, they must secure bail within 30 days.

Failure to do so, it states, will amount to establishing prima facie legitimacy of the arrest.

Chief Minister Sarma, speaking to reporters after the state Cabinet meeting, dismissed Opposition's concerns as "baseless" and asked why anyone would oppose what he termed a fair and clear-cut provision.

"This Bill is not about politics; it is about accountability. If a leader is arrested, let them face the law. If they cannot obtain bail within a month, it shows the case has weight. Why should anyone have a problem with such transparency?" he asked.

Taking a jibe at the Congress, Chief Minister Sarma alleged that the Opposition was "instinctively rattled" because the Bill curtails the culture of impunity enjoyed by leaders for decades.

"Those who treated politics as a shield from the law are obviously nervous. But this government believes nobody is above the law -- not even the Prime Minister, not even a Chief Minister," he said.

Chief Minister Sarma added that the provision strengthens democratic accountability by ensuring that cases against high office-bearers are not left in limbo.

"Earlier, legal proceedings against Ministers dragged on endlessly, creating suspicion among citizens that the powerful enjoyed immunity. This amendment puts an end to that perception. It makes governance more credible," he stressed.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the BJP was committed to pushing reforms that bring governance closer to people's expectations of fairness and justice.

"The 130th Amendment Bill is a milestone in cleaning up Indian politics. Only those who fear exposure to the law will oppose it. For the common man, this is a victory of democracy," Chief Minister Sarma asserted.

--IANS

tdr/khz