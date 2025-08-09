Assam CM slams Congress over eviction drive, defends govt action

Guwahati, Aug 9 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday launched a sharp attack on opposition leaders over the state’s ongoing eviction drives and action against illegal encroachment.

Taking aim at Congress MP and state party president Gaurav Gogoi, Sarma accused the Congress of attempting to “give illegal immigrants an identity” in Assam.

“If the Congress party and its state president have immense love for non-Assamese people, they can give them space at their homes and even send illegal immigrants to Rahul Gandhi’s bungalow in Delhi. I don’t have any space for illegal immigrants in Assam,” Sarma said.

Reaffirming his government’s stance, the Chief Minister added, “The Assamese people have been fighting for their land rights, and I am determined to give our citizens their deserving civil liberties.”

Sarma also hit back at Assam Jatiya Parishad leader Lurinjyoti Gogoi, who has criticised the evictions.

“Since the Assam agitation, no Chief Minister has been able to free lands from the encroachment of illegal settlers. During my tenure, we have already recovered 1,29,000 bighas of land from encroachers, and we will continue this across the state,” Sarma asserted.

He further clarified that none of the reclaimed land, whether in Gorukhuti or elsewhere, had been handed over to industrialists like Adani or Ambani. “Leaders like Lurinjyoti Gogoi must stop making false allegations and get their facts checked,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Gaurav Gogoi had criticised the state government’s handling of the ongoing ‘Miya’ campaign, accusing Sarma of ignoring the real concerns of indigenous communities while politicising the issue of illegal migration.

Gogoi questioned the absence of official data on arrests under the campaign, suggesting a political agenda behind the drive.

“If the district administration cannot fulfil its responsibilities, the Chief Minister should take accountability and resign,” he said, while warning against harassment of Indian citizens under the guise of targeting illegal migrants.

