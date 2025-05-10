Assam CM slams Congress for ‘reckless propaganda’ on IMF loan to Pakistan

Guwahati, May 10 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday, in a veiled attack against Congress, alleged that Jairam Ramesh and Pawan Khera peddling "reckless propaganda" regarding the IMF, Pakistan and India's stand.

The Chief Minister, "Exposing the Misinformation: IMF, Pakistan, and India’s Principled Stand Once again, Congress leaders like Jairam Ramesh and Pawan Khera are indulging in reckless propaganda — twisting facts and misleading the nation over India’s stand on the recent IMF bailout to Pakistan."

"Let the truth be known: 1.There Is No “No” Vote at IMF: Contrary to what Congress wants the public to believe, the IMF does not have a system for casting a “no” vote. The only legitimate way to register disagreement is by abstaining — which India rightly did. 2. IMF Voting is Weighted, Not Equal: The IMF functions on a proportional quota system, where voting power is based on each nation’s financial contribution. It is not a one-country-one-vote format like the UN General Assembly. India’s abstention was a calibrated and strategic move within this framework," said Sarma.

He added: "3. India’s Message Was Loud and Clear: By abstaining, India refused to endorse financial assistance to a nation that continues to export terrorism across our borders. This was a firm yet mature diplomatic signal, showing India will not support Pakistan’s duplicity — but also will not disrupt global economic order rashly. 4. Congress Is Playing Dangerous Politics: It is deeply unfortunate that leaders like Jairam Ramesh and Pawan Khera are politicising India’s international diplomacy. Whether out of ignorance or intent, their narrative undermines national interest and falsely portrays India as weak, when in truth, India acted with both resolve and responsibility."

The Chief Minister further wrote, "5. India’s Record Speaks for Itself: Under Prime Minister Modi, India has shown the world that it will respond to terror with strength — be it Uri, Balakot, or Operation Sindoor. Our abstention at the IMF a reflection of strategic statecraft, backed by clear-eyed national interest."

However, Pawan Khera took a dig at Sarma along with a screenshot of the IMF executive board's decisions.

He posted, "Mr Chief Minister, kindly read this and ask your researchers to find out how many times there’s been ‘against’ vote. Russia voted against the IMF aid tranche to Ukraine on September 12, 2016, and India voted against Zimbabwe's expulsion on 11 September 2005."

--IANS

tdr/dan