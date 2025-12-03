Assam CM seeks Centre's intervention in Tezpur University crisis

Guwahati, Dec 3 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said he spoke to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan seeking immediate intervention in the ongoing crisis at Tezpur University, where a days-long student agitation over alleged administrative misconduct has disrupted normal academic functioning.

In a post on X, Sarma said he apprised the Union Minister of the “present situation” in the central university and urged him to appoint a Pro-Vice Chancellor without delay to ensure administrative continuity.

“I urged the Hon’ble Minister to appoint a Pro-Vice Chancellor immediately, pending an impartial enquiry into the conduct of the present Vice Chancellor, so that academic stability is maintained,” he said, expressing confidence that the matter would be resolved soon with Pradhan’s support.

Tezpur University has been witnessing sustained protests over the past couple of months after a section of students accused Vice Chancellor Shambhu Nath Singh of high-handedness, arbitrary administrative decisions, and alleged humiliation of faculty members and students.

The agitation intensified after student representatives claimed that repeated appeals for dialogue were ignored by the administration.

Students have been staging sit-ins, boycotting classes, and organising marches across the campus demanding the removal of the Vice Chancellor, appointment of an interim administrative head, and a high-level independent enquiry into the allegations.

Several student groups have alleged that the existing administrative vacuum—created due to key posts lying vacant—has aggravated the crisis, leading to delays in academic decisions, examinations, and hostel-related issues.

The Teachers’ Association and Non-Teaching Staff Union have also expressed concern, calling for a transparent probe to restore confidence among stakeholders and safeguard the university’s academic reputation.

With the unrest entering a critical phase, the intervention of the Assam Chief Minister marks a significant political acknowledgement of the escalating situation.

Sarma’s request to appoint a Pro-Vice Chancellor is being seen as an attempt to stabilise day-to-day operations while the Centre examines the allegations levelled against the Vice Chancellor.

Meanwhile, classes remain affected, and student bodies have said they will continue their peaceful agitation until concrete steps are announced by the Ministry of Education.

As one of the premier central universities in the Northeast, Tezpur University’s prolonged administrative turmoil has raised concerns among parents, research scholars, and academic observers, who fear its impact on ongoing semesters and upcoming admissions.

--IANS

tdr/dan