Assam CM Sarma reviews preparations for PM Modi's upcoming visit

Guwahati, Sep 10 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday visited Golaghat district to take stock of the overall preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to Numaligarh.

Notably, on September 14, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the newly built bamboo-based ethanol plant at Numaligarh.

The Chief Minister on Wednesday inspected the arrangements for the public meeting to be held at the Tanker Stand within the Numaligarh Refinery campus.

To ensure the success of the Prime Minister’s programme, CM Sarma also participated in an important review meeting with Cabinet Ministers, MPs, MLAs, district administration and other concerned agencies engaged in the preparations.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will address a massive public rally at the Numaligarh Tanker Stand, which is expected to be attended by over one lakh people.

The Chief Minister directed the authorities to ensure adequate arrangements for drinking water, vehicle parking, sanitation facilities and first-aid services for the public.

In addition to security measures, he asked the police and district administration to ensure that traffic congestion does not occur near the venue during the Prime Minister’s programme.

Speaking to the media, the Chief Minister said that the bamboo-based ethanol plant has been constructed at a cost of around Rs 5,000 crore.

Along with this project, on 14th September, the Prime Minister will launch projects worth over Rs 18,000 crore from Numaligarh and Mangaldai, which will herald a new era of socio-economic development in Assam.

Meanwhile, during his visit to Numaligarh on Wednesday, Chief Minister Sarma also planted a neem sapling along the Letekujan–Tanker Stand connecting road as a gesture of advance welcome to the Prime Minister’s Assam visit.

According to the Chief Minister, the Prime Minister will land at Guwahati’s Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport at 4.20 p.m. on September 13.

The following day, he will travel to Mangaldai, where at 11 a.m., he is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Darrang Medical College.

Alongside the medical college, a GNM school and a nursing college will also be established, with the entire project involving an investment of Rs 567 crore.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for two major connectivity projects. These include the Narengi–Kuruwa Connecting Bridge and the Guwahati Ring Road Project, which is designed to ease traffic congestion and improve inter-district connectivity.

