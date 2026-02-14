Assam CM Sarma promises two lakh govt jobs if BJP returns to power

Guwahati, Feb 14 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday asserted that every promise made by the BJP government to the people of the state is rooted in accountability and responsibility, as he announced a major employment push if the party is voted back to power.

Addressing a massive public rally at Khanapara in Guwahati in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sarma said employment generation remains a top priority of the BJP-led government in Assam.

He announced that the state government would provide two lakh government jobs if the BJP retains power in the state.

“Every promise I make to Assam comes from a sense of responsibility towards its people. Providing more jobs and greater opportunities for our youth to build their future at home is our commitment,” the Chief Minister said while addressing thousands of supporters at the rally.

Highlighting the government’s track record, Sarma said nearly 1.5 lakh government jobs have already been provided over the last five years, marking one of the largest employment drives in the state’s history.

He added that the recruitment process has been conducted in a transparent and merit-based manner, ensuring that deserving candidates benefit without corruption or favouritism.

“Our youth no longer need to leave Assam in search of employment. We are creating opportunities within the state so that they can contribute to Assam’s growth and build their future here,” he said.

Sarma also emphasised the importance of every vote in shaping Assam’s future.

“Your one vote has the power to shape that future. It will decide whether Assam continues on the path of development, employment, and stability,” he told the gathering.

The Chief Minister said that the BJP government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has focused on strengthening infrastructure, improving governance, and accelerating economic growth in Assam, which has helped create an enabling environment for employment generation.

Prime Minister Modi, who was present at the rally, was accorded a warm reception by party workers and supporters.

The Khanapara rally is being seen as a key political event ahead of the upcoming electoral battle in Assam, with the BJP sharpening its focus on youth, employment, and development.

