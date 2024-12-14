Assam CM Sarma inspects Lachit Maidam Development Project at Hollongapar in Jorhat

Jorhat (Assam) [India], December 14 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the Maidam of Lachit Borphukan at Hollongapar in Assam's Jorhat district and paid his rich tributes to the great Ahom warrior.

The Chief Minister also inspected the progress of the construction of the Maidam at Hollongapar on Friday.

Lachit Borphukan's Maidam, named after the famous Ahom General, Lachit Borphukan is one of the most interesting attractions in Jorhat.

This maidam has a memorial stone which was constructed in the memory of the 16th-century warrior of this city.



Borphukan was known to be a brave fighter and skilled warrior, who during the battle over Guwahati at Saraighat in 1671, was able to defeat the Mughals under the command of Ramsingh and was commemorated for his bravery.

The Chief Minister reviewed the progress of works under the second phase of the Maidam development project.

The Chief Minister also directed officials to ensure the timely completion of all construction activities. He also took note of the progress of the collection centre, au auditorium, an indoor stadium and other facilities.

CM Sarma said that the Maidam and Cultural Complex is expected to be open by 2025.

Chief Minister Sarma also inspected the progress of the railway flyover near Jorhat Medical College. With 88 per cent of the Rs 57.3 crore project completed, the flyover is set to be open for the public by February 2025.

Moreover, Sarma also announced that the Baruah Chariali Flyover in Jorhat is expected to be ready by December 2025.

The Chief Minister also visited Jorhat Medical College and Hospital, held a meeting and discussed a range of issues and various development plans, including building a Super Speciality Block at the campus and the addition of new facilities such as paying cabins etc.

During his visit, Finance Minister Ajanta Neog, PHE Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah, MLAs Hitendra Nath Goswami, Bhabendra Nath Bharali, Rupjyoti Kurmi and other senior government officers were present. (ANI)

