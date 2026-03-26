Assam CM Sarma already accepted defeat, seeks votes in the name of religion and Pakistan: Alka Lamba

New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) Mahila Congress President Alka Lamba on Thursday slammed Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, alleging that he has already accepted defeat even before the elections and is seeking votes in the name of religion and Pakistan, while asserting that her party does not engage in such politics.

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Her remarks come after Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi dismissed Chief Minister Sarma’s allegations linking him and his wife to Pakistan as a "wild theory existing in his head".

Gogoi said that such claims expose the Chief Minister’s "weakness" and highlight the extent to which he can go on a matter as serious as national security. Sarma has been targeting Gogoi and his British wife, Elizabeth Clare Gogoi, alleging links with Pakistan’s intelligence agency, ISI, and had also set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter.

Talking to IANS, Lamba said: "The Chief Minister of Assam has already accepted defeat even before the elections. We had fielded a woman candidate against him, but he approached the Election Commission and got her nomination cancelled. This reflects fear and insecurity. He is seeking votes in the name of religion and Pakistan, whereas we do not engage in such politics."

She further criticised the repeated references to Pakistan in political discourse, stating that her party does not seek votes by invoking such issues. Referring to historical context, she said that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had played a key role in the liberation of Bangladesh from Pakistan, and questioned the current political narrative.

Lamba also appealed against promoting communal tensions, saying: “Have some shame. Do not push Assam into the fire of communalism. If you want to raise the issue of Pakistan, then you should question the Prime Minister about why the accused in the Pahalgam case have not yet been punished. You do not have the courage to ask such questions.”

Elections to the 126-member Assam Assembly will be held on April 9, and the counting of votes will take place on May 4.

--IANS

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