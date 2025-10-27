Assam CM reviews law and order after Veer Lachit Sena arrests

Guwahati, Oct 27 (IANS) In the wake of a string of arrests linked to the controversial Veer Lachit Sena, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday reaffirmed his government’s commitment to maintaining peace and order across the state.

Chairing a high-level meeting with senior Superintendents of Police (SPs), the Chief Minister reviewed the prevailing law and order situation and instructed officials to ensure that the “rule of law prevails over everything.”

Taking to X, CM Sarma wrote, “A secure Assam is paramount. Chaired an important meeting today with Senior SPs to review the law and order situation in Assam and issued instructions to ensure the rule of law prevails over everything.”

The meeting comes amid growing concerns over the activities of the Veer Lachit Sena, an organisation accused of intimidation, extortion, and creating public unrest in several districts.

The recent kidnapping of Rahul Mishra from Guwahati’s Borbari area, allegedly involving members of the outfit, has further intensified scrutiny on the group.

In a swift operation, Dispur Police rescued Mishra and arrested eight suspects, several of whom are believed to have ties to the Sena.

While police investigations are ongoing, Chief Minister Sarma has already hinted that the government may consider banning the organisation if its involvement in criminal activities is proven.

Sources in the Home Department said the Chief Minister’s meeting focused heavily on tackling such emerging groups that misuse cultural or social platforms to carry out illegal operations.

Officers have been directed to enhance intelligence gathering and strengthen coordination across districts.

Reiterating his administration’s zero-tolerance approach, CM Sarma told officials that no one—individual or organisation—will be allowed to disrupt peace and harmony in Assam.

The government, he added, will act decisively against any force attempting to challenge the state’s stability.

