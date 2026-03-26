Assam CM promises to free 5 lakh bighas from encroachment, set up Bajali medical college

Guwahati, March 26 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday announced a series of key promises ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, including large-scale land reforms and the establishment of a medical college in Bajali within nine months of forming the next government.

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Addressing an election rally in Bajali, the Chief Minister said that his government, if re-elected, would undertake a massive eviction drive to free encroached land across the state.

“After forming the next government, we will make 5 lakh bighas of land encroachment-free,” he said. The Chief Minister claimed that nearly 50 lakh bighas of land in Assam are currently under encroachment.

He stressed that the reclaimed land, particularly in char (riverine) areas, would be redistributed among economically weaker sections.

“We will take back land from influential encroachers and distribute it among the poor,” the Chief Minister asserted.

Highlighting the BJP’s election manifesto, Sarma said the party has outlined 31 commitments aimed at accelerating development and improving public welfare across Assam.

Focusing on healthcare infrastructure, the Chief Minister promised that a medical college would be established in Bajali within nine months of the BJP returning to power.

He urged local residents to contribute land for the project, stating that around 100 bighas would be required to set up the institution.

“We appeal to the people to come forward and provide land for the medical college. Once the BJP government is formed, work on the project will begin immediately,” he said.

The announcements come as the BJP intensifies its campaign across Assam, projecting development, land reforms and improved healthcare as key electoral planks. Party leaders are actively reaching out to voters, highlighting past achievements while laying out an ambitious roadmap for the future.

The upcoming elections are expected to witness a keen contest, with major political parties stepping up their campaigns across the state.

--IANS

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