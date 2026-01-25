Assam CM launches financial assistance scheme for tea garden workers

Guwahati, Jan 25 (IANS) Reaffirming the Assam government’s focus on the welfare of tea garden workers, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday launched the Mukhya Mantrir Eti Koli Duti Paat scheme at Doomdooma in Tinsukia district, announcing a one-time financial assistance of Rs 5,000 each to over six lakh workers across the state.

The scheme, described by the Chief Minister as a tribute to the “invaluable contribution” of tea garden workers to Assam’s 200-year-old tea industry, will see more than Rs 300 crore disbursed to 6,03,927 permanent and casual workers employed in 836 tea gardens spread across 27 districts and 73 Assembly constituencies.

Speaking at the launch, Sarma said the initiative fulfilled another key election promise of the present government and underlined its commitment to improving the socio-economic conditions of tea garden workers and indigenous communities.

He added that adequate budgetary provisions had been made to ensure the successful implementation of the scheme.

“The world begins its day with a cup of Assam tea, but the workers who toil in the fields often remain unseen. Just as we take pride in Assam tea, we must also take pride in the tea workers,” the Chief Minister said, noting that the state’s tea industry has completed 200 years since its inception during the British era.

As part of the event, the Chief Minister also inaugurated mobile crèches and mobile toilet services aimed at ensuring childcare, health, dignity and safer working conditions for tea garden workers.

Highlighting a series of welfare measures, Sarma said the government has provided 3 per cent reservation for tea tribes and indigenous communities under the OBC category in Grade III and IV government jobs.

He announced that land rights would soon be granted to families living in tea garden labour lines, with application forms to be distributed from early February and land pattas issued thereafter.

The Chief Minister also referred to enhanced benefits under the Orunodoi scheme, improved access to education through model schools in tea garden areas, reserved seats in medical and paramedical courses, scholarships, self-employment assistance, mobile medical units and wage compensation for pregnant women workers.

Marking 200 years of Assam’s tea industry, Sarma said similar programmes are being organised across tea-growing constituencies to honour workers and urged beneficiaries to use the financial assistance for constructive purposes, especially their children’s education.

The programme concluded with a cultural performance by local youth. Several ministers, MLAs, senior officials, district administrators and representatives of tea garden communities were present on the occasion.

--IANS

tdr/dan