Assam CM lauds Centre for passing bill to build IIM in Guwahati

New Delhi, Aug 19 (IANS) The Lok Sabha on Tuesday gave its nod to the Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2025, clearing the decks for a new Indian Institute of Management (IIM) to come up in Guwahati.

The Centre has earmarked Rs 550 crore as capital assistance for the project. The upcoming institute will be the second IIM in the Northeast, joining IIM Shillong, and will hold the status of an institution of national importance.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who piloted the bill, saw it through the House by a voice vote. The proceedings, however, were marked by noisy protests from the Opposition over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. Soon after the passage, the session was adjourned.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded the passage of the bill and wrote in a X post, “Truly a historic day for Assam as the Lok Sabha passes the bill to establish the State’s first Indian Institute of Management. My gratitude to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji, Hon’ble Ministers Shri @AmitShah Ji and Shri @dpradhanbjp Ji for steering this endeavour.”

The Chief Minister argued that with an IIT, AIIMS and now IIM, Assam is on the precipice of becoming a major education hub of Eastern India.

“On behalf of the people of Assam, NDA MPs from the State extended our gratitude to Shri Dharmendra Pradhan Ji,” he added.

The new IIM forms part of a Special Development Package (SDP) for Assam, laid down under a Memorandum of Settlement signed by the Centre, the state government, and representatives of the United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA).

Assam had pressed for such an institute, citing its geographical significance and the need to spur regional growth.

Until a formal Board of Governors is constituted for IIM Guwahati, the draft law authorises the Union government to appoint individuals to discharge the Board’s functions.

At present, 21 IIMs across India are recognised under the IIM Act as institutions of national importance.

With the addition of Guwahati, the network of premier management schools will further expand into the Northeast.

