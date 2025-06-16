Assam CM inaugurates development projects in Lakhimpur

Guwahati, June 17 (IANS) During his day-long visit to Assam's Lakhimpur district, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated and laid foundation stones for several development projects totalling nearly Rs 110 crore, officials said.

These included the new office of the Chief Executive Officer of the Lakhimpur Zilla Parishad at Borimuri, built at a cost of Rs 4 crore, and the centralised community kitchen of the Akshaya Patra Foundation at Bebejia Kumar Tup in Azad, to be constructed at a cost of Rs 26 crore.

He also performed the bhoomi pujan on Monday for an eco-park in north Lakhimpur, to be developed on 16 bighas of land at a cost of Rs 4.25 crore, and for the second phase of the North Lakhimpur Urban Water Supply Scheme, estimated at Rs 65 crore.

At the Lakhimpur College of Veterinary Science, the Chief Minister inaugurated new facilities -- comprising a vocational training institute, guest house, indoor stadium, gymnasium, and canteen -- constructed at a cost of Rs 10.7 crore.

Addressing a public gathering at Tyag Kshetra in north Lakhimpur, CM Sarma affirmed that the state government has remained steadfast in its efforts to develop both Lakhimpur town and the wider district.

He said that alongside the establishment of institutions such as Madhabdev University and Lakhimpur Medical College, efforts are also underway to enhance the infrastructure of the district's spiritual centres.

Highlighting key infrastructural strides, CM Sarma cited the construction of a bridge over the Subansiri river, which would connect north Lakhimpur and Ghunasuti, thereby linking Lakhimpur with Dhemaji via Dhakuakhana.

The Chief Minister also noted that ongoing projects -- including a stadium at Chaboti, an inter-state bus terminal, a library, the North Lakhimpur Bypass, a government law college, a nursing college, and a cancer hospital -- are transforming the district's civic landscape.

He said that through sustained governmental efforts over the past four-and-a-half years, the districts of Biswanath, Lakhimpur and Dhemaji have emerged as some of the most developed in the state.

The Chief Minister added that in parallel with infrastructure development, the state government has continued to implement a range of welfare schemes aimed at uplifting the poor and marginalised -- several of which are slated for rollout between August and December this year.

