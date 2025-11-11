Assam CM hands over land titles to 4,673 tribal families

Guwahati, Nov 11 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday distributed land title certificates to 4,673 indigenous tribal families under the Forest Rights Act, 2006, at a ceremonial function held in Chhaygaon, Kamrup district, as part of the ongoing Janjatiya Gaurav Varsh Pakhwada celebrations.

The beneficiaries, belonging to the Garo, Rabha, Bodo, and Karbi communities, reside in forest areas such as Lakhra, Bondapara, Kulshi, Loharghat, Bamunigaon, Boko, and Singra.

Addressing the gathering, CM Sarma said the initiative aims to empower Assam’s tribal communities and ensure their rightful ownership of land where they have lived for generations. Referring to the Forest Rights Act enacted in 2005, the Chief Minister said his government has worked since 2021 to grant land pattas to all eligible tribal families living in forest regions.

“Thousands of families across Sonitpur, Nagaon, Karbi Anglong, and the Bodoland Territorial Region have already benefited. Nearly 5,000 more families in Sonitpur and Biswanath will soon receive their pattas,” he said. Sarma further announced that tribal families would now be eligible for land pattas of up to 50 bighas under Mission Basundhara, compared to the earlier limit of seven bighas.

He added that the state has converted land in around 600 villages from non-cadastral to cadastral status, enabling many more families to claim ownership. Emphasising forest protection, the Chief Minister informed that over 1.45 lakh bighas of encroached forest land have been freed, and eviction drives will continue in districts such as Goalpara and Kamrup.

He urged citizens to stay vigilant to prevent future encroachments. Paying tribute to tribal icons, including Bhagawan Birsa Munda, Sarma urged the tribal population to draw inspiration from Munda’s ideals to face modern challenges while preserving their traditions, customs, and languages.

Ministers Ranoj Pegu, Piyush Hazarika, Ashok Singhal, MP Bijuli Kalita Medhi, several MLAs, and senior officials, including Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council Chief Executive Member Tankeswar Rabha, were present at the event.

