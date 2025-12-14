Assam CM hails Nitin Nabin's appointment as new BJP Working President

Guwahati, Dec 14 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday congratulated senior BJP leader Nitin Nabin on his appointment as the National Working President of the Bharatiya Janata Party, describing the decision as a reflection of the party's confidence in dynamic and ideologically grounded leadership.

In a post on social media platform X, CM Sarma said that Nabin's elevation underscored the BJP's emphasis on organisational strength, administrative competence and grooming of the next generation of leaders.

He noted that Nabin has consistently demonstrated energy, clarity of thought and firm commitment to the party's ideology.

The Chief Minister highlighted Nabin's contributions both as a Minister in the Bihar government and as the Chhattisgarh BJP's state in-charge, saying that his work in these roles stood out for administrative efficiency and organisational impact.

CM Sarma said that Nabin's hands-on approach and ability to translate political vision into effective execution have strengthened the BJP at both the government and organisational levels.

He also remarked that the appointment comes at a crucial time when the BJP is focusing on consolidation, expansion and preparation for upcoming electoral challenges across states.

"This responsibility reflects the party's trust in leaders who combine grassroots understanding with governance experience," he said.

According to the Chief Minister, Nabin's rise within the organisation exemplifies the BJP's internal culture of recognising performance and dedication, rather than seniority alone.

He added that such appointments reinforce the BJP's image as a disciplined organisation that continuously invests in leadership development.

Extending his best wishes to the new BJP National Working President, CM Sarma expressed confidence that Nabin would discharge his new responsibilities with distinction and contribute significantly to strengthening the BJP's organisational framework nationwide.

He said that Nabin's experience in handling complex political and administrative assignments would be an asset in steering the party's working mechanisms more effectively.

CM Sarma concluded by wishing Nabin success in his new role, expressing optimism that the latter's leadership would further reinforce the BJP's commitment to good governance, organisational discipline and ideological clarity.

